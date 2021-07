Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - ‘He was never in the frame’ - Robert Finke produces flying finish to take 800m gold

Robert Finke powered home in the final 50 metres to deny Gregorio Paltrinieri and claim Olympic gold in the men's 800m freestyle. Gregorio Paltrinieri took second, with Mykhailo Romanchuk coming home in third to secure a bronze medal.

00:00:46, an hour ago