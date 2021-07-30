Evgeny Rylov of Russia Olympic Committee took gold, but Greenbank’s time of 1:54.72 was good enough to secure a bronze on his Olympic debut.

At 23 years of age, Greenbank has some big years ahead of him and he’s determined to head home and work on marginal gains to put him in the mix for gold medals.

"It's just unbelievable," Greenbank told Eurosport's Greg Rutherford after the race.

"It hasn't sunk it and I don't think it will for a while, but it's a dream come true and I'm so happy.

I’m over the moon. This has given me a massive amount of confidence

“This whole year has been absolutely amazing and I can’t wait to get back and try and improve on it.”

