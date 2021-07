Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - ‘It wasn’t even close!’ – GB flirt with world record to claim stunning relay gold

Team GB have won gold in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay (6:58.58) thanks to a heroic effort from 18-year-old Matt Richards. Richards' contribution in the third leg (1:45.01) proved pivotal as he handed Duncan Scott a sizeable advantage to win gold. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:01:18, an hour ago