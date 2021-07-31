James Guy produced a phenomenal performance as Team GB stormed to gold in the 4x100m mixed medley relay in world record time.

Great Britain emphatically finished in a time of 3:37.58 ahead of China who won silver (3:38.86) and Australia in bronze position (3:38.95).

Lizzie Simmonds said on Eurosport commentary: "Kathy Dawson had such a tough job in the first leg between those two male swimmers and she did a fantastic effort on the backstroke.

"James Guy what a warrior to bring it back and a stupendous effort from Anna Hopkin. Great Britain eating that world record for breakfast, what an unbelievable swim. I'm shaking!"

Kathleen Dawson was up first for Great Britain and she was a fair way back after the first 100m as other nations elected to start with their male swimmers for the first leg.

Italy's Thomas Ceccon gave Italy the lead with USA second and China third.

It was Italy first, China second and ROC third after the second 100m, but Adam Peaty did well to make up time for Britain and lifted the quartet into fourth.

Guy then produced a stunning final 50m to put Britain in front overall, 0.57 seconds ahead of China and Italy in third.

It was up to Anna Hopkin to drive home the gold for GB and she maintained a ferocious pace to produce a world record.

Great Britain's Ben Proud has qualified for the final of the men's 50m freestyle, finishing third in his semi-final behind first-placed USA's Caeleb Dressel and runner-up Kristian Gkolomeev from Greece. Proud's time of 21.67 was fifth best overall. Dressel finished in 21.42.

In the women's 50m freestyle, Australian Emma McKeon set an Olympic record time of 24 seconds to reach the final. Denmark's Pernille Blume finished second (24.08) and Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden took third (24.13).

