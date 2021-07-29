Australia's Izaac Stubblety-Cook wins gold in the men's 200m breaststroke final as Team GB's James Wilby was forced to settle for sixth.

The 22-year-old finished in a time of 2:06.38. Netherlands' Arno Kamminga picked up his second silver medal of the Games (2:07.01) while Finland's Matti Mattsson won his nation's first bronze with a time of 2:07.13.

In a race where there were arguably four frontrunners, with Stubblety-Cook the narrow favourite as world number one, Wilby did battle in lane five and got off to a fine start.

Wilby started strong but Kamminga touched first after the first 50m with the Brit 0.48 seconds behind in second.

Kamminga stormed well clear at the 100m mark, two seconds ahead of world record pace, with Mattsson 0.76 seconds behind in second followed by Wilby.

Wilby then trailed off at the 150m mark with Kamminga, Kattsson, Stubblety-Cook making up the top three and it became a battle between the trio.

Stubblety-Cook kept his ferocious pace until the very end and sealed a seventh gold medal for Australia in Olympic record time.

Lizzie Simmonds said on Eurosport commentary: "Amazing swim from Stubblety-Cook. We saw two very different pacing strategies. Kamminga came out very quickly, Stubblety-Cook out much slower and really worked that back end.

Wilby down in sixth, I'm sure he'll be a little disapointed with that but after only just making the semi-final it's another very impressive swim.

