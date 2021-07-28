Katie Ledecky looked a little “flat” and “slow” despite winning Olympic gold in the 1500m freestyle final, according to British swimmer Keri-Anne Payne.



The American, who had missed out on gold in the 200m and 400m freestyle finals, bounced back to finish over four seconds ahead of compatriot Erica Sullivan.

But Payne, an Olympic silver medallist, believes there is more to come from Ledeceky, 24, in the 800m final.

Speaking on Eurosport’s Tokyo Today, she said: “In my opinion she looked a little flat, she looked a little bit slow, a little bit short in the performance that she put on today.

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 spotlight: Ledecky on course to make history 28/05/2021 AT 19:25

Katie Ledecky of United States is seen on the podium after winning the Women's 1500m Freestyle final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Image credit: Getty Images

“But she still is Olympic champion.”

Payne added the 800m is “going to be an interesting one.”

Ledecky and Titmus are expected to face off in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

The 20-year-old Tasmanian, nicknamed The Terminator, won gold in the 200m and 400m finals.

Ledecky dominates to win 1500m freestyle for first Tokyo gold

It is only the first and second time Ledecky has lost individual finals in her three Olympic outings.

--

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 ‘It wasn’t even close!’ – GB flirt with world record to claim stunning relay gold 11 HOURS AGO