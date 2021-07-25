USA's Katie Ledecky has the chance to become a six-time Olympic gold medallist in Monday's 400m freestyle showdown after she finished Sunday's Tokyo 2020 heat with the quickest time, and will go on to face rival Australian rival Ariarne Titmus.

Ledecky, who already holds the world record in the event, finished the heat in 4:00.45. China's Li Bingjle clocked 4:01.57 and Titmus in 4:01.66.

"I'd like to think I've got a bit more in the tank for the final," Ledecky said. "It’s always good to get the first race under the belt. I felt confident and relaxed going into it. It’s going to be a great race with Ariarne."

Titmus said it was the most relaxed she had felt in a while.

"I felt really good, probably the most relaxed I've actually felt in a while," she said.

"I felt like tonight was really about trying to conserve your emotions for tomorrow morning, so I'm happy to be in one of the middle lanes in the morning."

Meanwhile Kaylee McKeown of Australia was the quickest in the 100m backstroke and set a new Olympic record of 57.88 seconds. Similarly, a new Olympic record was set in the 100m breaststroke as South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker swam a 1:05.74.

In the men's events, Hwang Sunwoo of South Korea sealed his place in the semi-finals for the 200m freestyle, and Russia's Kilment Kolesnikov was quickest in the 100m backstroke with 52.15.

