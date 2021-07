Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - Katie Ledecky: USA swimmer comfortably wins first gold at Games in 1500m freestyle

Katie Ledecky had already missed out on gold medals in the 200m and 400m freestyle finals, but she finally secured her first gold in the 1500m freestyle final, finishing over four seconds ahead of compatriot Erica Sullivan. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:01:01, an hour ago