Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - ‘Look at that from Adam Peaty’ – GB swimmers wildly celebrate world record

Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin produced a remarkable performance in the 4x100m mixed medley relay final to deliver yet another gold in swimming for Team GB. And they celebrated with abandon in the aftermath.

00:00:22, 14 minutes ago