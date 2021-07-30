Great Britain's Luke Greenbank has won bronze in the men's 200m backstroke on his debut Olympic Games.

Russia Olympic Committee’s Evgeny Rylov took gold in an Olympic record time of 1:53.27 while USA's Ryan Murphy took silver (1:54.15).

Greenbank's time of 1:54.72 secured him bronze position ahead of USA's Bryce Mefford down in fourth (1:55.49).

Tokyo 2020 Swimming W 200 Breast, M 200 Back, W 100 Free, M 200 IM

"It's just unbelievable," Greenbank told Eurosport's Greg Rutherford after the race.

"It hasn't sunk it and I don't think it will for a while, but it's a dream come true and I'm so happy.

I'm over the moon. This has given me a massive amount of confidence. This whole year has been absolutely amazing and I can't wait to get back in and try and improve on it.

Lizzie Simmonds said on commentary: "Yes Luke Greenbank... what a swim! He's been looking so good in the rounds of this event.

"We knew he had tough competition with Rylov and Murphy and he's managed to deliver and I'm sure he will be delighted to be on the podium.

"That was a stunning swim. First Games for Greenbank and he has not disappointed. A big race from Rylov with that Olympic record."

Greenbank started well and was in second after the opening 50m, +0.21 seconds behind Rylov.

But Murphy overtook the 23-year-old Brit, who dropped down into third at 100m as Rylov maintained his convincing lead.

The trio all battled for first at the 150m mark, but it evolved into a clear two-man race for gold in the final 50m, with Greenbank doing enough to get on the podium.

Molly Renshaw and Abbie Wood failed to medal in the 200m breaststroke final. Renshaw came sixth in a time of 2:22.65 while Wood was seventh in 2:23.72.

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker was overjoyed when she realised she broke the world record to win gold with a time of 2:18.95.

USA's Lilly King took silver (2:19.92) and compatriot Annie Lazor (2:20.84) finished in bronze position.

Anna Hopkin finished seventh in the 100m freestyle final in a time of 52.83, but was not far off bronze in a very close race.

Australia's Emma McKeon broke the Olympic record to win gold with a time of 51.96. Siobhan Bernadette Haughey got silver (52.27) and Cate Campbell bronze (52.52).

