Team GB have won gold in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay (6:58.58) thanks to a heroic effort from 18-year-old Matt Richards.

Richards' contribution in the third leg (1:45.01) proved pivotal as he handed Duncan Scott a sizeable advantage to win gold.

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) grabbed silver (7:01.81) and Australia (7:01.84) finished in bronze position.

James Guy was in floods of tears afterwards as Britain produced a sensational performance, missing out on the world record by only 0.03 seconds.

It is Britain's first 4x200m freestyle relay victory at the Olympics since 1908.

Duncan Scott, Matthew Richards, James Guy and Tom Dean of Team Great Britain pose with their gold medals for the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final Image credit: Getty Images

Lizzie Simmonds said on commentary: "Matt Richards... what a superstar! He went in on what was probably the weakest leg and he did an exceptional gold.

"You see James Guy in tears and you expect nothing less, an exceptional character. There's so many emotions from him. I've got goosebumps. That was absolutely exceptional."

Tom Dean set the British team off in third place, 0.98 seconds behind first-placed USA with Russia in second.

Guy picked up the pace for Great Britain and closed the gap on USA's Drew Kibler. He gave Britain the lead for the first time (1:44.40) before handing over to Richards.

‘Crying his eyes out!’ – Guy breaks down after astonishing one-two for Dean and Scott

Zach Apple for USA shaved time off Richards and even overtook him at the 100m mark, but the latter fought back and turned the burners on to move Britain back in front.

Richards somewhat unexpectedly broke away to give Scott a 1.45 second advantage as Russia moved into second and Italy third.

Russia and Italy battled hard but Scott was clear and opened up a gap on the two and ended up chasing the world record.

The quartet fell just short of the time as Scott finished in 1:43.45, but Team GB will not care as they cemented gold.

- - -

