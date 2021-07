Swimming

Tokyo 2020 news - 'Absolutely stunning' - Ahmed Hafnaoui, 18, wins shock gold in men's 400m freestyl

Ahmed Hafnaoui surprised everybody on Sunday morning as he took gold in the men's 400m freestyle final. Hafnaoui was the slowest qualifier for the final, but now the 18-year-old is an Olympic champion.

00:01:21, 36 minutes ago