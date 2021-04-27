Britain will send its strongest ever swimming team to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after announcing an initial squad of 28 on Tuesday, officials said.

Team GB chef de mission Mark England told reporters the country was expecting great things in the pool when the delayed Games start in July.

"We are selecting today the strongest swim team that has ever represented Team GB at an Olympic Games," he said.

Tokyo 2020 All of Ledecky’s gold medal moments 19 HOURS AGO

The strength in depth that the swim team has now, and the performance outcomes from recent results... has been nothing short of fantastic.

Peaty is the only man to have swum the 100m under 58 seconds and also has the top 20 fastest times in history in the discipline.

The 26-year-old was pre-selected for the Games in January, along with double Olympic relay silver medallist Duncan Scott and first time Olympians James Wilby and Luke Greenbank.

Ben Proud has been included, whose trials time in the 50m freestyle would have been good for silver at the 2019 world championships, as has double Olympic silver medallist James Guy.

Brothers Joe and Max Litchfield are on the team, while 400m Individual Medley specialist Aimee Willmott is heading to her third Games.

Butterfly swimmer Alys Thomas will make her Olympic debut at the age of 30.

Tokyo 2020 Is Peaty Britain’s only guaranteed Olympic champion at Tokyo 2020? 16/04/2021 AT 10:30