Keri-Anne Payne says Duncan Scott's achievements this Olympics have been remarkable - even if he has not yet topped the podium in an individual event.
The 24-year-old won gold with the 4x200m freestyle relay team, picked up silver in the 200m freestyle - and on Friday added the silver in the 200m medley.
Tokyo 2020
GB impress without Peaty in men’s relay heat, Proud advances
And Payne thinks even more might be to come - the Glaswegian will be part of the men's 4x100m medley this weekend.
‘He is a big time performer’ – Scott seals third medal of Tokyo Olympics with medley silver
"Back on that podium again - I don't think he'll be too upset with that," the Olympic silver medallist said on Eurosport's Tokyo Today, "but I think we all hoped that he might win that gold medal in that race - but if he does win another medal, he'll be the most decorated GB athlete.
"To have won four medals in one Olympic Games - that is amazing."
--
Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.
Tokyo 2020
Swimming M/W Preliminaries
Tokyo 2020
'Probably not clean' - Silver medallist Murphy concerned about doping in swimming