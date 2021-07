Swimming

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘A huge upset’ – China break world record to hold off Katie Ledecky and USA in freestyle relay

The 4x200m freestyle relay was widely expected to be battle between USA and Australia with Tokyo gold medallists Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky both in action for their teams, but it was China who produced a stunning victory, breaking the world record in the process.

00:01:08, an hour ago