Swimming

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Wow! He's literally flying!' - James Guy's 'incredible' swim that inspired GB to glory

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Wow! He's literally flying!' - Watch James Guy's 'incredible' swim that inspired Team GB to mixed medley relay glory in the swimming pool. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:12, 23 minutes ago