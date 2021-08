Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - ‘‘Pain’ of silver will help us come back stronger for Paris 2024, says Adam Peaty

The GB quartet of Scott, Adam Peaty, Luke Greenbank and James Guy sealed silver behind the USA in the men’s 4x100m medley relay. However, Adam Peaty wants to use the pain of missing out on gold as motivation for future successes. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:03:38, 7 minutes ago