American Smith, who holds the world record in the 200m backstroke, is set to take on McKeown in the pool at the Olympic Games later this month.

She will hope to add to the two gold medals she won at the World Championships in Gwangju two years ago but knows she will be pushed all the way by the 20-year-old Australian.

At the Australian trials last month, McKeown shaved 0.12 seconds off the 100m backstroke world record, which was previously held by Smith

But the 19-year-old has refused to get too down about seeing her time beaten and has instead taken it as an invitation to raise her own game.

“I think that the situation with Kaylee is great for both of us. I think we both push each other extremely hard,” Smith told Olympics.com

“I was extremely happy for her, too, because she had been inching her way closer and closer to that world record for four months. And I was extremely honestly, genuinely happy for her that she finally was able to nab it. And it was extremely inspiring.

“I think it made me swim a lot better at trials. I mean, when I went 57.9 in the semi-finals; that was my first time breaking 58 in like almost two years. I think that really put some put some fire under me.

“I know some people look at it as a rivalry, but I just want to look at it as it's two women who really want to build each other up and compete super hard against each other and do the best that they can. I think both of us are going to be super fired up in Tokyo.

“And I think that the 100 back is going to shape up to be a great race. I think we're going to have some amazing times come out of it. ... I've had some rocky backstroke swims this past year, so I'm just ready to go fast. I really am. And I think she'll push me. So I'm ready.”

Smith revealed that she had sent McKeown a congratulatory text when she heard that she had beaten the 100m backstroke record, something that compatriot Missy Franklin had done to her when she clocked the world-leading time in the 200m event.

The American is keen that the pair’s rivalry is not “super intense” but she is excited to become an Olympian and race in what should be a stacked 100m backstroke competition.

“I’m super psyched to be among that field of women in 100 backstroke. I know that field is incredible,” Smith said.

“It's cool that I held the world record in that event for some time just because that event is extremely competitive and fast right now. I'm just excited that I have a chance to race all these girls and yeah, maybe take a crack at that record again.

“I know that multiple girls have an excellent shot at breaking [the record]. It's one of the most competitive events that we've seen in a while.”

Lining up on the start blocks in Tokyo will be the fruition of a lifetime ambition for the young American swimmer.

Smith set herself the goal of becoming an Olympian when she was just 10 years old and says that her younger self would be proud to see what she has gone on to achieve.

“It's been a dream of mine for a very long time,” Smith said.

“It's like, gosh, she would just be so proud of me no matter what. It's very cool to see how far I've come and how that dream has finally come true.”

