American swimmer Ryan Murphy alleged the 200m backstroke final was "probably not clean" before clarifying his comments.

The 26-year-old finished second to Russia Olympic Committee's Evgeny Rylov on Friday. Rylov narrowly beat Murphy with Britain's Luke Greenbank, who also spoke about doping in swimming, winning bronze on his Games debut.

Murphy believes doping is still a problem in the sport and initially said there may have been competitors in the final who were doping.

"I’ve got 15 thoughts, 13 of them would get me into a lot of trouble,” Murphy said.

It is what it is. I try not to get caught up in that. It is a huge mental drain on me to go throughout the year, that I am swimming in a race that’s probably not clean and that is what it is.

Murphy later clarified his comments at a news conference, insisted he was not accusing Rylov specifically of doping and was talking about the subject in general.

He added: "I need to be clear, I’ve never made... my intention is not to make any allegations here. Like, congratulations to Luke and Evgeny. They did an incredible job, they’re both very talented swimmers.

“At the end of the day ... I do believe it (doping) is still big in swimming and it is what it is.”

Team GB's bronze medallist Greenbank also said he is concerned by doping in the sport.

"It's obviously a very difficult situation not knowing whether who you are racing against is clean," he said. "It is something that is part of the sport. And more needs to be done to tackle that."

He added: "It’s frustrating knowing there’s a state-sponsored doping programme going on and not more being done to tackle that.”

Russian athletes competing at these Olympic Games under the ROC banner had to prove they were not involved in the state-sponsored doping regime that saw the nation get a four-year ban from international competition, before it was halved by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Russian Olympic Committee has a team of more than 300 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics and are currently fourth in the medal table.

Rylov, who also won gold in the 100m backstroke ahead of compatriot Kliment Kolesnikov with Murphy coming third, said he fully supported anti-doping measures in swimming.

"I always do the doping tests," he said. "I would not be able to forgive myself if I had taken something. I don’t know how to react to this. I haven't been accused of anything."

