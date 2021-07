Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - ‘She came from nowhere!’ – Lydia Jacoby shocks world to claim 100m breaststroke gold

American 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby finished strongly to win 100m breaststroke gold having trailed in third after the first 50m. The teenager recorded a winning time of 1:04.95 with South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker having to settle for silver (1:05.22). Lilly King, also from USA, took bronze (1:05.54).

00:01:12, 2 hours ago