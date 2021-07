Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - ‘She has been invincible’ – Katie Ledecky cruises to 800m three-peat

Katie Ledecky secured victory in the 800m in Tokyo, backing up her wins in the same event at London 2012 and Rio 2016. The American has dominated the event for years, and she was able to fend off the challenge of Ariarne Titmus for gold. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:00:42, 35 minutes ago