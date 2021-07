Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - ‘She has only just realised’ - Tatjana Schoenmaker smashes world record to win gold

Tatjana Schoenmaker followed silver in the 100m breaststroke with gold over the longer distance. She broke the record of Rikke Moller Pedersen of Denmark, who set her time at the World Aquatics Championships in Barcelona in 2013. American duo Lilly King and Annie Lazor took silver and bronze. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+

00:00:43, 43 minutes ago