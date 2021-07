Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - 'Shows how much mental strength he has' - Keri-Anne Payne on Tom Dean's performance

Speaking on Eurosport's daily recap show Tokyo Today former silver medal winner Keri-Anne Payne was full of praise for gold medal winner Tom Dean who led home a stunning British one-two during Tuesday's men's 200m freestyle race. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:02:57, 18 minutes ago