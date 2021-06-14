Team GB’s swimming squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is complete, with Laura Stephens and Lucy Hope added to form a list of 30 athletes.

The pair have been rewarded for their impressive performances at the European Aquatics Championships, with British Swimming National Performance Director Chris Spice praising their "incredible resilience to bounce back and get the job done".

Hope, a swimmer from Edinburgh University, picked up four gold medals in Budapest across the relays, while Plymouth athlete Stephens helped the women’s 4x100m medley team to victory on the final night of action. They join the squad for Japan, which will be led by main medal hope Adam Peaty.

"It's quite surreal, especially after the year we've all had with COVID and everything. It has extended a four-year cycle to a five-year cycle. I'm just over the moon and can't wait for the experience," said Hope.

"My first ever Olympics, it's the pinnacle of our sport. It will be special. We've got kitting out soon, so even just to go and experience that, it's all about me absorbing as much as I can and then going and putting down some good performances in the summer."

Butterfly specialist Stephens dipped under the required time needed for Tokyo at a recent meet in Glasgow to earn her spot on the plane.

"I feel incredibly lucky," she said.

"I've had the best support staff that I could have around me, my family and friends have been there for me since day one, they have believed in me, and that is the meaning behind being able to put that kit on and say 'I'm an Olympian for Team GB'."

Meanwhile, Team GB has signed a two-year contract with Randox to ensure all athletes can be regularly tested for coronavirus ahead of both Tokyo 2020 and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

