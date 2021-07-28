USA great Katie Ledecky was visibly emotional as she won gold at the 1500m freestyle final to seal her first medal at Tokyo 2020.

The pressure was on the American swimmer, who has five Olympic gold medals to her name, to produce having lost in her previous two finals. The 27-year-old emphatically delivered in a time of 15:37.34.

Compatriot Erica Sullivan took silver to ensure an American one-two (15:41.41) and Germany's Sarah Kohler finished in bronze position (15:42.91).

Ledecky took an early lead and was comfortably ahead for the entirety of the race.

China's Jianjiahe Wang began to shave time off Ledecky at around the five-minute mark with Italy's Simona Quadarella closely behind in third, but neither could make up ground on Ledecky.

Quadarella crept ahead of Wang at 650m as Wang began to fall back, but Ledecky was 2.87 seconds in front at the halfway point.

Kohler caught up with Quadarella as Ledecky extended her lead to 3.43 seconds after 900m.

As Ledecky broke away in the final 500m, it ended up being a tight battle for second and third as Quadarella, Kohler and Wang all battled hard.

Quaderella dropped out of the top three with Kohler and Wang now faced with the threat of 20-year-old Sullivan.

Sullivan paced herself well as she was bidding for a USA one-two and she overtook second-placed Kohler at 1350m.

Sullivan had +2.88 seconds to try and take away from Ledecky in the final 100m but could not get any closer as the latter eased to victory.

