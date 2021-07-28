GB's success in the swimming pool continued on Wednesday as the quartet of Guy, Tom Dean, Duncan Scott and Matt Richards led the team to an emphatic victory in the relay.

Dean, aged 21, becomes the first British male swimmer to win more than one gold medal at a single Olympics in 113 years. For Guy, it was arguably all the more special as he has won his first ever Olympic gold medal.

Tokyo 2020 ‘Jimmy’s gone!’ – Watch the moment emotional Guy bursts into tears on podium AN HOUR AGO

The 25-year-old broke down into tears both at the end of the race and on the podium. He says he has achieved a lifelong ambition.

"As a kid dreaming of an Olympic gold medal was my dream," he said after the race.

After 25 years to do it finally, it’s very emotional. With these four we have the best freestylers in the world. It’s a dream come true.

Scott says he is "a bit gutted" that they did not beat the world record as the group's time of 6:58.58 saw them miss out by 0.03 seconds.

He said: "For myself and Jimmy in particular we’ve been on so many 4x200s together. I think this is really special with those boys. Matt in third was so composed. So close to the world record, if anything I am bit gutted we didn't get it."

Richards, just 18 years of age, put in a pivotal contribution as he handed Scott a sizeable advantage to win gold. He says his teammates pushed him to go as fast as he could.

"When you’re racing with guys like this, having a great leg comes easy," he said. "When you know you have one of the best freestylers in the world going after you it gives you confidence. Money can't buy it."

Dean added: "I can't put this into words. I couldn't yesterday. I can't thank these boys enough."

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Swimming - Tokyo 2020 - Olympic Highlights 2 HOURS AGO