Four golds, three silvers, one bronze. Team GB have enjoyed their best-ever display in the swimming at an Olympic Games, and so after a fruitful Tokyo 2020, Adam Peaty does not want us worrying about Paris 2024 just yet.

“There’s a lot of should-a would-a could-a in the future,” Peaty said after picking up silver along with Duncan Scott, Luke Greenbank and James Guy in the men’s 4x100m mixed relay final – the final race of the swimming at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre.

“You can’t predict the future, there’s no point worrying about tomorrow.” Peaty added. “There’s going to be a lot of talk about what we can do in Paris, but it doesn’t matter, that’s the future.

“You can’t predict anything. We’ll just nail each and every single day. Just have a good laugh, be happy. If you worry too much about medals you get tight and tense, if you just enjoy it everything else comes with that.”

Team GB swimming at Tokyo 2020

GOLD - Adam Peaty, men's 100m breaststroke

- Adam Peaty, men's 100m breaststroke GOLD - Tom Dean, men's 200m freestyle

- Tom Dean, men's 200m freestyle GOLD - Men's 4x200m freestyle relay

- Men's 4x200m freestyle relay GOLD - Mixed 4x100m medley relay

- Mixed 4x100m medley relay SILVER - Duncan Scott, men's 200m freestyle

- Duncan Scott, men's 200m freestyle SILVER - Duncan Scott, men's 200m individual medley

- Duncan Scott, men's 200m individual medley SILVER - Men’s 4x100m medley relay

- Men’s 4x100m medley relay BRONZE - Luke Greenbank, men's 200m backstroke

Silver saw Peaty add to his 100m backstroke and mixed 4x100m medley relay gold. Guy had already won men’s 4x200m freestyle relay and mixed 4x100m medley relay gold, while Greenback won bronze in the men’s 200m backstroke.

But for Scott, it was a moment for the history books, as he became the first British Olympian ever to win four medals at a single Games.

“Over the next couple of days it’ll start to hit me what I’ve achieved in here,” said Scott, who had already won men’s 4x200m freestyle relay gold and silver in the 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley.

“It has been a strange one for me personally. Every race I’ve been delighted but there’s been a little bit of disappointment as well, that’s the natural high standards I try and set myself.

“I am thrilled with that, but people with two golds and a silver (Peaty), I think the rest of the team have done phenomenally well. Without incredible team-mates to race alongside I wouldn’t be where I am.”

A time of 3:27.51 in the medley final was 0.73 seconds shy of USA’s gold-medal winning performance, with Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Zach Apple and Caeleb Dressel combining to record a world-record 3:26.78.

Earlier on Sunday, Dressel had won the 50m freestyle, and the 24-year-old ends the Games with five golds to his name – adding to the two he won at Rio 2016.

Peaty admitted there was disappointment at coming second, but he hopes the next generation of swimmers in the UK are inspired to reach future Olympics.

He added: “I think because we’re all natural racers, we love to win, we love to scrap, there’s got to be a little bit of disappointment there. It’s a silver medal, we’re right next to the world record but the US stepped it up more.

“That’s sport, and kudos to them, but we’ve got to feel the pain, because if we don’t how do we come back stronger for Paris?

“So we regret this moment, but also celebrate what we’ve had this week, we won’t lose touch of that. It’s amazing to see how far this team has come – especially from 2012 – we’ve completely U-turned it.

“Hopefully now the next generation, people watching, we want them to step through and have as much depth as America.”

