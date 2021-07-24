London 2012 long jump champion Greg Rutherford has compared Adam Peaty to Usain Bolt, and says no one can beat him at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Rio 2016 gold medallist and world record holder set the fastest time in his 100m breaststroke heat by easing to 57.56 seconds to reach tomorrow's semi-finals

Peaty will look to up the pace by reaching the final from 03:33 BST.

“100% no chance of anyone beating Adam Peaty, it is literally how fast does Adam Peaty fancy going in order to win this Olympic title,” said Rutherford, who is one of Eurosport’s experts out in Tokyo.

“He wants to put this record so far out of reach that nobody can ever beat it. That’s sort of on the level of Usain Bolt, we’re talking about somebody who will become synonymous with the British team and with the Olympics.

“He is a remarkable athlete, he is doing remarkable things and I think he is going to be the absolute standout star of the pool.”

There is no swimmer who is currently dominating a swimming event like Peaty has. As well as a reigning Olympic champion, he has also won the last three world titles over 100m and dominates the fastest times over the distance.

