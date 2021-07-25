Ahmed Hafnaoui stunned the world by winning the gold medal for Tunisia in the 400m men's freestyle - and one former Olympic champion is thrilled for him.

France's Alain Bernard, the 2008 100m freestyle gold medallist, told Eurosport that he had been massively impressed by the teenage Tunisian.

"I think it is the best surprise in swimming today," he said to Reshmin Chowdhury on Tokyo Today.

Tokyo 2020 Ledecky set for gold medal showdown with Titmus in 400m freestyle 3 HOURS AGO

"He won from Lane 8 - I think he is only the third finalist in Lane 8 in [Olympic] history to win a final...

"He was the strongest today on the 400."

The 38-year-old added that he had also been impressed by the Australian women's relay team, who broke their own world record to win gold - and hinted that he thought Great Britain's Adam Peaty has a good chance of defending his 100m breaststroke title.

"He'll have a big goal - to conserve his title...I don't think [anyone] can beat him," he added.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 ‘Absolutely blistering!’ - Australia claim first swimming world record at Tokyo 2020 11 HOURS AGO