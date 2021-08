Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - ‘The Caeleb Dressel Show!’ – USA star powers to fourth Tokyo gold with dominant 50m freestyle display

Caeleb Dressel stormed to a fourth swimming gold medal of these Tokyo Games when recording an Olympic record to win the men’s 50m freestyle final. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:00:50, 33 minutes ago