Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - ‘The eagle has landed!’ – Caeleb Dressel breaks Olympic record to win 100m freestyle

Caeleb Dressel, who was the red hot favourite going into the men's 100m freestyle final, delivered on the expectations. The American led for the entirety of the race and finished as a gold medallist, also achieving an Olympic record time. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:00:53, 31 minutes ago