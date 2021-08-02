Tom Dean was one of the stars for Team GB at Tokyo 2020, as were the swimmer’s friends and family for their watch party for his 200m freestyle win that went viral - and they turned out in force to welcome their hero home.

Dean stormed to gold with a stunning finishing burst, and the sight of his friends and family in Maidenhead roaring him on to victory still brings goosebumps.

The 21-year-old secured a second gold in the 4x200m freestyle to cap a brilliant first games for Dean.

Covid protocols meant he had to leave Tokyo following the conclusion of his events, but he did not slip away into the night.

It was dusk when he arrived in his home town of Maidenhead, and he was swamped by well-wishers.

Dean’s sister organised the gathering, and the sheer number of people who turned up to welcome home GB’s latest swimming star left her a little overwhelmed.

As for Dean, he was quick to praise all those who turned up - and referenced that watch party.

“I’ve had the longest day, and I had no idea this was waiting for me. Thank you so much,” Dean said. “This is so special.

“I thought the watch party was something but this is a level above. Thank you so much.

“These medals are yours just as much as they are mine.”

---

