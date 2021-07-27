Tom Dean says it was a "not a surprise" that there would be a British gold medalist in the men's 200m freestyle final after he won the race on his debut Games

The 21-year-old produced a stunning victory, pipping Team GB teammate Duncan Scott to the finish line, to win his first ever Olympic gold with world number one Scott coming second to ensure a British one-two.

It was the first British one-two in the pool since the London 1908 games.

Dean was visibly emotional afterwards but does not believe it was a big shock that the two would enjoy great success.

"It's a dream come true," he told Eurosport's Greg Rutherford.

"But at the same time knowing how strong GB has been in the event the last four or five years it's kind of not a surprise.

Tom is a class act and we've got so many other great guys and I think everyone can take pride in this event in Great Britain."

Scott agreed with Dean that the result did not stun them and was delighted to achieve "the best possible outcome".

"Yesterday was about trying to move on from the heats," he said. "It was a difficult back-to-back the evening heats and the morning semi.

"We got through the rounds really well, we navigated it well and we weren't really too surprised by yesterday morning because that's just the way me and Dean do our business.

"We were satisfied with our place and it was always going to be a tough race this morning. A one-two is the best possible outcome for us so we're buzzing about that."

RUTHERFORD: IT'S TERRIFIC TUESDAY!

Reflecting on Britain incredibly winning a further two medals at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Eurosport's Greg Rutherford has declared the day as 'Terrific Tuesday' and says even he started crying with Dean.

He said: "We had Magic Monday yesterday, we're having Terrific Tuesday here. Duncan Scott and Tom Dean goodness me.

"It's Tom's first Olympic Games. He has some experience through Europeans and other major championships but to come to an Olympic Games and come away with an Olympic Gold medal is absolutely out of this world.

I had the pleasure of chatting with Tom off camera and, being totally honest, we both started crying. You start to relive those moments for me earlier in my career but to now witness somebody else going through that is one of the most incredible moments you can even imagine.

"What you also notice is James Guy, his training partner and good friend, was crying his absolute eyes out in the stands. All of these guys have to train together, compete together. They're out there trying to win as many medals as they possibly can. When they see one of their freinds doing it, all of the emotion comes out.

"We saw with Adam Peaty yesterday, it gives the team a lift that they needs. They all want to experience that when they can stand on the podium."

