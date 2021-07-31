Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - ‘You can literally achieve anything!’ – Adam Peaty on the hard work behind GB swimming medal rush

There were joyous scenes poolside after Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin produced a remarkable performance in the 4x100m mixed medley relay final to deliver yet another gold in swimming for Team GB. James Guy was arguably the star of the show, getting GB from fourth into first on the third leg.

00:03:42, an hour ago