Whiston in dreamland after stunning legend Long - and beating her world record

Winning gold at a major competition is one thing but Brit Whiston could hardly believe she managed to secure a new world record against two of her classification's best swimmers at the World Para Swimming Championships in London.

Whiston stormed to victory in the women's 200m medley S8 final in a world-record breaking time of 2:35.30, beating USA's Long, who had held the record for over seven years, by almost five seconds.

The 22-year-old, who had already broken the European record by finishing in 2:37.16 in the heats, never thought she would be among the next generation of British swimmers to make history, admitting it is going to take some time for her to comprehend her own achievements.

"To race two of the best S8 swimmers in the world and win gold is amazing," she said.

"I don't think securing a new world record has sunk in just yet. Jess' world record is incredible and to now hold it myself, I just couldn't ask for anything more.

"I remember watching Ellie Simmonds win gold in the 400m freestyle at London 2012 and now to be here, following in her footsteps, is incredible."

Waiting in the wings at the London Aquatics Centre for four days certainly turned out to be worth it for Whiston, who secured her second gold in as many days after topping the podium with the GB quartet of Alice Tai, Toni Shaw and Stephanie Millward in the 4x100m medley relay on Friday.

Their winning time of 4:36.31 means Whiston has broken not just one, but two world records in 24 hours, with the swimmer insisting she would not be able to achieve such success without the support of her teammates.

"It's all part of sport," she added.

"I wouldn't be in this position if I didn't have my team behind me and now they're doing their bit up there cheering for me.

"That is exactly what makes the Great Britain team so great. I'm looking forward to the 100m breaststroke tomorrow â€“ it's my favourite event.

"I just love breaststroke. I definitely think it's my strongest stroke and I love racing it, especially with everyone cheering me on."

