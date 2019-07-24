Getty Images
Hungary's Milak breaks Phelps' 200 butterfly world record
Hungarian teenager Kristof Milak broke the men's 200 metres butterfly world record on Wednesday to win gold at the world swimming championships.
Milak touched the wall in a time of 1:50.73 ahead of Japan's Daiya Seto (1:53.86) and South African Chad le Clos (1:54.15).
The 19-year-old's new record broke American great Michael Phelps' mark of 1:51.51 set at the World Championships in 2009.
Speaking at the event, Milak said: "It’s a tremendous honour to beat such a great men’s world record.
" When I turned back and I saw the time, 1:50.73? All the pressure and tension just went off my back and all the joy came out."
Phelps still holds world records in the 100m butterfly and 400m individual medley - and he regained his 100m fly world record 24 hours after Milorad Cavic took it from him a decade ago.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react