U.S. women set world record in 4x100m medley relay at world champs
The United States set another world record in the 4x100m relay at the world chamiponships on Sunday.
The quartet of Regan Smith, Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia and Simone Manuel helped the U.S. better their own world record of 3:51.55 en route to the 2017 world title in Budapest, with a time of 3:50.40
In the lead-off leg, Smith also set a backstroke world record of 57.57 seconds, to break the existing record set by Missy Franklin in 2012.
Australia (3:53.42) took silver, while Canada (3:53.58) took bronze.
