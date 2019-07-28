The quartet of Regan Smith, Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia and Simone Manuel helped the U.S. better their own world record of 3:51.55 en route to the 2017 world title in Budapest, with a time of 3:50.40

In the lead-off leg, Smith also set a backstroke world record of 57.57 seconds, to break the existing record set by Missy Franklin in 2012.

Australia (3:53.42) took silver, while Canada (3:53.58) took bronze.