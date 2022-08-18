British stars encountered tough tests at the table tennis table on a turbulent day of action at the European Championships.

Tin-Tin Ho, Charlotte Bardsley, Sam Walker and Tom Jarvis are the four players flying the British flag in Munich but only one is still left standing after a compelling day of singles contests.

Ho, a three-time Commonwealth Games medallist for Team England, battled through a thrilling clash against Luxembourg's Sarah De Nutte to book her place in the last 32.

The Tokyo Olympian was forced to do things the hard way as she fought back from behind twice to tee up a tantalising decider at Rudi-Sedlmayer-Halle.

And she held her nerve when it mattered to triumph 4-3 overall and keep her hopes of a Munich medal alive.

Ho, 23, will face tricky Austrian Sofia Polcanova for a place in the last 16 on Thursday as she bids to grab more silverware following her Commonwealth medals won at Glasgow 2014 and the Gold Coast four years later.

Earlier in the day, fellow Brit Bardsley was unable to progress as she was dumped out in emphatic fashion by Portuguese player Jieni Shao.

The current Under-21 national champion never looked like threatening throughout as she went down 11-5, 11-3, 11-5, 11-6 in a match that lasted a total of just 22 minutes.

Walker suffered similar misfortune as he lost against Swede Jon Persson 4-2 in a marginally tighter contest.

Walker, 27, took the lead with an 11-6 win in the opening game before Persson levelled with a comfortable 11-4 triumph in the second.

The pair exchanged games once again before experienced Persson, 35, motored into the distance to keep his podium hopes alive.

In the final clash of the day, Jarvis succumbed to an agonising 4-3 defeat against Czech player Lubomir Jancarik.

The 22-year-old pulled a game back after going 2-0 behind before valiantly setting up a decider with a gutsy 11-9 win in the sixth.

But Jancarik, 35, showed all his maturity at the table to edge over the line 11-8 and end a difficult day for the British players in Germany.

