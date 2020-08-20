Pitchford: bad lockdown timing stopped me breaking world's top ten

Liam Pitchford admits lockdown came at the worst possible moment and scuppered his hopes of breaking into the world's top ten for the first time in his career.

The current world No.15 was enjoying a thrilling run of form at the table before the coronavirus struck, reaching the final of the Qatar Open after embarking on a memorable run in the Middle East.

The 27-year-old beat Vladimir Samsonov, Chuang Chih-yuan and then Xu Xin - world No.1 at the time - in a pulsating semi-final, before a bout against Fan Zhendong in the final proved a step too far.

That run to the final propelled Pitchford back into the world's top 15 and the British No.1, who scooped men's doubles gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, says the timing of the pandemic was a tough blow to take.

"Just before lockdown I was playing really well and probably some of the best table tennis of my career, so it came at a bad time," he said.

"It was tough - I obviously played well in Qatar and then everything got locked down, and that was going to be leading up to the World Championships and big tournaments coming up.

"It was tough to take, but everybody was in the same boat. I was getting close again to my best ranking and I wanted to continue and give myself a good shot at breaking the top ten in the world.

"But it's given me a lot to think about and a lot to look at leading up to Tokyo, and how I want to prepare.

"Thats still the aim when we come out of lockdown, so hopefully I can continue the form."

Pitchford has a career best ranking of world No.12 and was well on the way to eclipsing that before Covid-19 decimated the sporting calendar in April.

The Chesterfield-born star has enjoyed a glittering career at the table but is still yet to break into the world's top ten, winning gold in the Gold Coast and team bronze at the 2016 World Championships and now bidding for a maiden Olympic medal in Tokyo.

The table tennis schedule remains uncertain but Pitchford has been back in practice in Milton Keynes alongside Britain's badminton players, ramping up preparations for the rescheduled Games with one year to go until Japan.

Pitchford, like so many others, struggled through the early stages of lockdown but is thrilled to be back with a paddle in hand as a tilt at Games glory beckons.

"The first few months were quite tough, not being able to really go out of the house, but we started back with some form of practice in the middle of June," he added.

"We had a setup with the badminton players in Milton Keynes to get back into practice, so it was good to get back to some form of normality.

"I'm looking forward to Tokyo and I'm hoping it happens - we don't really know when competitions are going to start again as the ITTF haven't put an official date on when competitions are coming back.

"It probably won't be until next year, so it's a bit difficult to plan anything. Normally we have plans set up, when's a good training block, when we're playing tournaments and stuff like that, but at the moment it's a bit up in the air.

"But next year hopefully things will start to get better."

