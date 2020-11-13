Liam Pitchford revelled in reaching the knockout stages of the ITTF World Cup for the first time, winning both group stage matches in Weihai, China.

The Brit saw off Chinese Taipei's Chih-Yuan Chuang 4-1 and came back from 2-1 down to snatch the decider from American world No. 27 Kanak Jha, topping Group 2.

Table Tennis Pitchford tempers expectation ahead of ITTF World Cup 11/11/2020 AT 12:51

Pitchford, 27, let two game points slip to lose the third game against Jha but was pleased with his morning's work, setting up a knockout clash with Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov.

"It feels amazing to be back," said the world No.15.

"I didn't know what to expect coming back, but this morning I think I found my game after a shaky start.

"I thought Kanak played really well and I had to play well to beat him. I was just telling myself after the third to keep going for my shots and be brave."

Four-time Olympic medallist Ovtcharov, 32, awaits in tomorrow's last 16.

If Pitchford progresses, he will face either Slovakia's Darko Jorgic or likely reigning Olympic singles and team champion Ma Long.

"I wanted to come in and play free this week," said the Derbyshire native.

"I believe on my day I can beat anyone in the tournament, so we'll see."

Table Tennis Pitchford: I can be Team GB's first Olympic table tennis medallist 04/09/2020 AT 15:38