Liam Pitchford reckons he's the man to end Team GB's wait for a maiden Olympic table tennis medal.

The world No.15 has enjoyed a thrilling 2020 and admitted lockdown came at the worst possible time, having reached the Qatar Open final in March at a time when plotting a route into the top ten.

Pitchford toppled Xu Xin - the world No.1 at the time - on that run to the final and was building valuable momentum heading into a crucial Olympic summer.

The Games have been postponed by a year but the British No.1 believes he has what it takes to make Team GB's first leap onto the podium.

The 27-year-old said: "Obviously table tennis in Great Britain has never won an Olympic medal so it would be nice to be the first one.

"I've proved myself time and again that I can beat the best players - I beat the best player of all-time in my opinion [Ma Long] and beat the world No.1 just before lockdown.

"I have beaten most of the top ten in the world, so on my day I know I can do it.

"It's just about being in the right place and right frame of mind going into the tournament and believing in myself that I can do it when it matters.

"I'd take any medal to be honest but gold would be something special!"

Pitchford toppled three-time Olympic gold medallist Ma Long at the Bulgaria Open back in 2018, winning in seven games to send a major statement of intent to the globe's elite.

The British star also scooped Commonwealth Games gold in the men's doubles that year - alongside close friend Paul Drinkhall - after winning team bronze at the 2016 World Championships in Kuala Lumpur.

It's now all systems go for Tokyo as Pitchford ramps up preparations for the rearranged Games, where he's aiming to improve on his last 32 exit in Rio four years ago.

Pitchford was floored by No.9 seed Jeoung Young-sik on the Brazilian tables in the single's competition, while also reaching the quarter-finals in the team event where Team GB lost 3-0 against China.

It's the singles he's focussing on for Tokyo and Pitchford, a six-time national champion, is certainly not lacking in confidence.

"I like to just think about the process first and look at it that way - I don't want to set myself a big goal and then not achieve it," he added.

"But I truly think it is possible [to get a medal in Tokyo] and I wouldn't be playing table tennis if I didn't think it was possible."

