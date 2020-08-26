Pitchford: rivalry with Drinkhall keeps us both motivated

LIAM PITCHFORD reckons his rivalry with Paul Drinkhall has propelled English table tennis to new heights.

World No.15 Pitchford recently reached the final of the Qatar Open but has been duking it out with Drinkhall for the English national title for over a decade.

Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Drinkhall has reigned supreme on six occasions since 2007, with new kid on the block Pitchford - three years Drinkhall's junior - winning the same number since bursting onto the scene in 2013.

The decorated pair are good friends away from the table but on it, Pitchford says their relentless desire for improvement has lay at the heart of their success.

"I've know him for a long time and it must be nearing 15 years," Pitchford, 27, said.

"We've played doubles together for I don't know how long, and have been fighting for the national title every year for the past 12 years.

"I think we push each other on - when I passed him in the rankings that gave him and extra motivation to improve again, and he went past me and that gave me an extra motivation to go to even better heights.

"I think that's probably one of the main reasons why we're doing so well now - we've pushed each other on and continued to push each other on, so it's been really good.

"I don't want to be the No.1 just because Paul has gone down - I want to be the No.1. I'm sure he would say the same - we want to be No.1 because he's better than me or I'm better than him.

"We're great friends - for me, Paul was by far the best player in England when I was growing up so I had him to look up to and strive to beat."

Pitchford and Drinkhall have competed as regular doubles partners at the English Championships, claiming gold on seven of the last eight occasions with Drinkhall, partnered by David McBeath, also winning in 2018.

The pair are stalwarts of the English table tennis scene but have also enjoyed searing success on the international stage, with both men winning team bronzes at the 2016 World Championships and 2018 World Cup.

They sparkled collectively in Kuala Lumpur and London but have also hit the heights on the globetrotting singles circuit, with Pitchford boasting a career-high ranking of world No.12 and Drinkhall rising into the world's top 35 in 2015 and 2016.

A youthful Pitchford watched those performances closely and despite Drinkhall turning 31 in January, the reigning national champion reckons he can get even better.

"We definitely get on off the table - I'm Paul's biggest fan and I think he's amazing. He could have been even better and still can be," Pitchford added.

"We have some fun and we enjoy each other's company, and I think that's one of the reasons that when we come together as a team we do so well, because we support each other and we want each other to be the best.

"It's great to inspire the next generation. I think it's important in any sport - you have to have role models and people to follow. I know I did when I was growing up, having Paul to look up to when I was young.

"I know how important it is to have that drive to be the best player in the hall, so I think that's good for the young kids growing up."

