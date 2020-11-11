It's been eight months but Liam Pitchford says he can still build on the belief brought by March's run to the Qatar Open final as he returns to top-tier action at the ITTF World Cup.

The Derbyshire star climbed seven places to a world ranking of 15 by beating then world number one Xu Xin to reach the final of the World Tour Platinum event in Doha.

The Rio Olympian believes he can maintain momentum despite a COVID-enforced layoff but admits he might start slowly in the tournament in Weihei, China.

"I'm going into it without putting any pressure on myself," the 27-year-old told Table Tennis England.

"It's the first tournament back for eight months but hopefully I'll take it in my stride. I'll try to relax as much as possible and see where it takes me.

"It's obviously not ideal not playing a tournament for so long, but the last one I played was one of my best and it's still fresh in my mind.

"I'm not going in with any negative mindset, that's for sure. Everyone is in the same boat.

"I've been practising well and I'm hitting the ball well, so I hope I can hit the ground running and even though I'm not expecting to play like I did in Qatar straight away, it's about finding my way into it and giving myself the chance to play like that.â€

Pitchford is seeded tenth in a field with 20 athletes representing each continent and a maximum of two per country.

China enter Fan Zhendong, who beat the Englishman 4-2 in the Qatar Open final, and reigning Olympic and world champion Ma Long.

It will be Pitchford's second appearance at the World Cup, having been given a wildcard entry when Liverpool hosted in 2012.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist and coach Gavin Evans went into quarantine on arrival in China ahead of the competition, running from 13-15 November.

"Isolating in a hotel room is obviously not easy, but we were allowed back out to practise on the eighth day, so that was a good thing," he said.

"Getting out of the room for a few hours a day has been good and being able to prepare a bit before we start.

"I've been practising with Gavin for now and from tomorrow we can practise with anyone. We've all done quarantine by then, so it's more like a normal tournament.

"I'll be able to see who I get in the draw and then find someone with a similar style to them and do a bit of work."

