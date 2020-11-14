Liam Pitchford reckons he's well on the way to rediscovering the form that saw him reach the Qatar Open final after crashing out of the Dishang ITTF Men's World Cup in the last 16.

World No.15 Pitchford went down 4-3 against Dimitrij Ovtcharov after a nervy decider ended a thrilling encounter in Weihai, China.

Pitchford, 27, surrendered a 2-1 lead but fought back to restore parity at 3-3 before Germany's Ovtcharov edged him out to win a marathon contest in 58min 33sec.

The Chesterfield talent lamented wasting a string of opportunities but believes he's not far away from producing the table tennis that steered him to an ITTF World Tour final back in March.

"I feel like I'm on the way to playing like I did in Qatar," he said.

"I want to challenge the best in the world and today proved that I'm thereabouts but there's a few things needed - and I think that's a good position to be in, knowing there's those things to work on.

"It's disappointing. I felt on another day I could have taken those chances. I'm probably lacking a bit of match practice but I can't complain. He played well and put me under pressure and I haven't played against that kind of level for a long time.

"I never really felt 100% comfortable in my game but I had chances - 10-8 up in the first set and then at 2-2, 10-9 I played a great reloop and he came across and backhand blocked it and got the thinnest edge possible.

"One which I didn't see but I heard it, so obviously gave him the point. If I'd won that set, the momentum would have been with me."

Pitchford battled admirably in the prestigious World Cup event, opening up a promising 2-1 lead before the German - who will face the great three-time Olympic gold medallist Ma Long in the quarter-finals - turned the tables to go 3-2 up.

The Englishman, who scooped Commonwealth Games men's doubles gold alongside Paul Drinkhall in the Gold Coast in 2018, then teed up a nail-biting decider only for Ovtcharov to hold his nerve and keep his Weihai hopes alive.

Pitchford embarked on a memorable run to the final of the Qatar Open before the coronavirus pandemic where he eventually went down in six games against Fan Zhendong.

He's now gearing up for the ITTF Finals in Zhengzhou on Thursday and says despite his World Cup disappointment, he's on an upwards trajectory with a paddle in hand.

"I'm not too down on myself and I'm feeling in a good place and doing the right work. Next week is another opportunity," he added.

"I didn't play badly today, it was just a little bit of experience here and there. He was on it and put me under pressure.

"It was a topsy-turvy match - at some points I was dominating and at other points he was. When I reflect on it, there's a few things I could have done better and with a little more match practice I might have felt a bit more comfortable."

