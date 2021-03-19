Double Olympic champion Jade Jones headlines a 15-strong GB squad named ahead of the European Taekwondo Championships, set to take place in Sofia, Bulgaria, between April 8 and 11.

The 27-year-old will be hoping to clinch a third continental crown in the women's -57kg weight division, having previously claimed the title in 2016 and 2018.

The European Championships represents the first significant opportunity for GB athletes to gauge their form and fitness in 2021, with the other two major tournaments of the year - the Olympics and October's World Championships - still to come.

Jones is bidding to become the first Team GB woman to win three individual golds at three separate Olympic Games this summer, after topping the ranks at both London 2012 and in Rio four years later.

Compatriot Bianca Walkden - who claimed a bronze medal at the Games in Brazil - is similarly hoping to notch a third European title in the +73kg category in Bulgaria, but double Olympic medallist Lutalo Muhammad misses out through injury.

While reigning world champion Bradly Sinden looks to add the European crown to his tally and Lauren Williams guns for her third continental success, there is also a wave of fresh talent within the squad.

Caden Cunningham gets his opportunity at -87kg in the absence of Muhammad, Chloe Roberts looks to add senior European gold to the junior title she won two years ago, and Joshua Long and Jodie McKew are called up.

Performance director Gary Hall said: "This is the biggest event of 2021 so far, but we have a unique year ahead with the Olympic Games and World Championships.

"This event carries significant ranking points, so athletes and staff are focused on winning as much as possible in terms of silverware but also to accumulate as many points as possible.

"We have a great blend of some of the most experienced and best fighters on the planet with some new, developing and exciting young talent.

"We have a strong group of selectors and have made the best decisions possible to try and win the best set of medals possible."

GB squad for Taekwondo European Championships:

Male: -54kg: Joshua Long, -58kg: Mason Yarrow, -63kg: Mohammed Nour, -68kg: Bradly Sinden, -74kg: Christian McNeish, -80kg: Josh Calland, -87kg: Caden Cunningham, +87Kg: Mahama Cho

Female: -49kg: Maddison Moore, -53kg: Jodie McKew, -57kg: Jade Jones, -62kg: Chloe Roberts, -67kg: Lauren Williams, -73 kg: Rebecca McGowan, +73 kg: Bianca Walkden

