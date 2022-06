Taekwondo

‘My life was in danger’ – Flagbearer Farzad Mansouri details why he had to flee Afghanistan

In the latest episode of the Power of Sport, Farzad Mansouri detailed the elation of representing "30 million Afghan people" to the decision to flee Afghanistan after the rise of the Taliban.

