Great Britain wrapped up a successful European Taekwondo Championships campaign as Bianca Walkden and Rebecca McGowan both claimed gold medals on the final day of competition in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Rio 2016 bronze medallist Walkden conceded just three points as she powered to the +73kg showpiece, in which Polish opponent Aleksandra Kowalczuk withdrew after less than a minute due to injury with the score 1-0 in the Briton's favour.

Victory marked Walkden's third European crown and she stated her intent to add the Olympic title to her tally this summer, having also picked up world gold in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

"When the national anthem was playing, I just thought this is one step closer to Tokyo," she said. "Hopefully, I can hear the same anthem at the Olympics.

"I am really happy to get another title and become a three-time European champion, especially after the year we have had.

"Because we haven't had that many competitions, it was just about getting out there and doing my best to make sure I am in great shape for the Olympics.

"I give my soul to training because I want to be the best. I believe in the work I have done and always back myself to win."

Teammate McGowan had earlier romped to top spot in the -73kg division, with the 20-year-old Scot impressively beating Serbia's London 2012 champion Milica Mandic in the final.

Two golds on the final day took GB's medal haul for the event up to five medals, after double Olympic champion Jade Jones' victory in the -57kg category, and silver medals for both Bradly Sinden (-68kg) and Lauren Williams (-67kg).

