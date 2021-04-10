Olympic Champion Jade Jones has won her third European Taekwondo title after victory over Hatice Ilgun in the women's -57kg final in Sofia.

Jones is gearing up for the Tokyo Olympics this summer where she will go hunting for another gold medal to add to the ones she won in Rio and London.

And her preparations are going well after beating Turkey's Hatice Ilgun 20-5 in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

“To win for the third time feels amazing, especially in an Olympic year,” said Jones

When I heard the national anthem I just thought I want to be hearing this again in a few months’ time in Tokyo.

“Because of the pandemic there have been lots of things we have had to handle and it feels so weird having absolutely no crowd. But at least now I have had some practice fighting without one.

“I have got some time off now because it has been a long year. So, I will enjoy that and then come back hungry again."

Jones also eased to victories over Belgium’s Raheleh Asemani, Finland’s Suvi Mikkonen and Romania’s Alexandra Ge Rache en route to the final.

This summer, Jones can become the first Team GB woman to win three individual gold medals at three different Olympic Games.

