Tokyo 2020 - Lutalo Muhammad’s last-second heartbreak in 80kg taekwondo final at 2016 Olympics

Relive the most dramatic of finales that saw Ivory Coast’s Cheikh Sallah Cisse land a head kick in the last second to snatch gold from Great Britain’s Lutalo Muhammad in the men’s -80kg taekwondo final at Rio 2016.

00:01:30, 08/04/2021 at 10:58