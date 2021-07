Taekwondo

Toky 2020 - 'I'm gutted. The only colour I see is gold' - Bradly Sinden reacts to Olympic silver

Speaking to Eurosport after winning Olympic silver in Taekwondo Bradley Sinden admitted that he was gutted with the result and he had dreamed of gold.

00:00:43, 34 minutes ago